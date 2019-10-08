What A Difference A Week Makes!

Fall air has finally arrived in north Alabama. It’s a stark contrast to what we were dealing with last week. For those who want it to stay cool and crisp, there’s some good and bad news. First, the bad news is we’re going to warm back up through the rest of the work week.

Now, thankfully this won’t be anything like the heat we saw last week. Just highs in the 80s, but that’s well above average for this time of year. Another cold front moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. That may bring a few scattered storms, but it will also bring another shot of colder air, likely colder than what we’ve gotten earlier this week.

Temperatures will likely be in the low 40s, and perhaps a few upper 30s by Sunday morning. This may be our first shot of “sweater weather” this fall.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

