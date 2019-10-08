Son accused of hitting city councilman father, mother with vehicle appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - An Athens City councilman remains in rehab after police say his son struck him and his wife with a vehicle.

Sean Travis, 33, appeared in court on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing. He's facing two counts of domestic violence assault in the first degree.

Prosecutors say Travis hit his parents, Athens city councilman Frank Travis and Sharon Travis, with a vehicle on September 13. They were seriously injured.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he recently spoke with the councilman. "He's doing very well. He's in rehab in Huntsville and hopefully, if everything progresses well, he may be able to be moved to rehab over here in Athens next week. He'll be there a few weeks."

Marks said he's looking forward to Frank's return. The mayor said Frank "got a great attitude, a great spiritual leader, a great moral man and he's got a great attitude about being back."

Judge Matthew Huggins pushed Sean Travis' court date back because he didn't have a lawyer. Travis was appointed one when he stood before the bench. His hearing is set for October 22.

The judge ordered, if he makes bond, Sean Travis must stay away from his parents and their home.

Records show the court has appointed attorney Michael Sizemore to represent Sean Travis. WHNT news 19 will keep you posted on the latest developments in this case.

34.780007 -86.942380