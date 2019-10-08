Services for Florence school board member set for Tuesday, Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Florence, Ala. - Services for Florence school board member William "Bill" Gullett will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gullett passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 58, following a health issue.

A native of Florence, he graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1979 and was an active member of many community and civic organizations, as well as a founding member of the Florence Education Foundation.

He was elected twice to Florence school board, representing District 4 for seven years.