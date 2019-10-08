Services for Florence school board member set for Tuesday, Wednesday

Florence, Ala. - Services for Florence school board member William "Bill" Gullett will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gullett passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 58, following a health issue.
A native of Florence, he graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1979 and was an active member of many community and civic organizations, as well as a founding member of the Florence Education Foundation.
He was elected twice to Florence school board, representing District 4 for seven years.
Visitation will take place Tuesday, October 8 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the First United Methodist Church of Florence with a Celebration of Life service at 6:00pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday October 9, at 10:00am at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Saint Florian, with burial to follow at St Michael's cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to the Florence Education Foundation, Florence First United Methodist Church or St Michael’s Catholic Church.