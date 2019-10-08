Police still looking for Gamestop robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police are hoping someone can help them catch a robber after the latest video game store robbery this week. On Monday, Hartselle police say a masked man walked into Gamestop on highway 31 and robbed the store.

That's the fourth Gamestop in north Alabama to be robbed in the last three months.

Police say it's unclear if they're looking for the same person in every case. The first happened the afternoon of August 19th when two armed robbers hit Gamestop on University Drive.

On the morning of August 30th, Huntsville police say two men walked into Family Dollar on Triana Boulevard, holding up the clerk and stealing money from the register.

On September 9th, two men stole from Dollar General on Highway 53, then the Athens Gamestop was robbed that evening around 9:00.

Four nights later, robbers hit Metro PCS on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

Just over a week after the robbery at Metro PCS, Huntsville police and Madison County Sheriff's officers arrested Deonte Eddins.

He's charged with three robbery cases and is locked up on over $360,000 bond.

Last Friday, Huntsville police say a robber pulled a gun at Gamestop at Jones Valley, breaking a window, stealing the workers' wallets, several games and game consoles.

Fortunately, police say nobody was hurt in any of the robberies so far. Police say they are looking for a white man in his 20s, around 5'9" and 165 pounds. Police say the person involved in the latest robbery was driving a dark-colored Honda.

On Tuesday, WHNT News 19 called Gamestop's corporate number but we were unable to reach anybody.

If you know anything that may be helpful, you're asked to call Lt. McDearmond with the Hartselle Police Department at (256)751-4917.