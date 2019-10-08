New elementary school coming to Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Madison City Schools is building a new elementary school. The vote to accept a bid for site prep comes only four weeks after the 12 mill ad valorem tax increase was passed.

The new elementary school will be located off Wall Triana Highway just north of the Kroger.



The school district approved the lowest of three bids for mass grading to Stanley Construction for a little over $1.1 million.

Superintendent Robby Parker says building a new elementary school in the district is critical.

"We knew whether the vote passed or didn't pass we needed a new elementary school. If we continue the growth that we have had, we will be over 100% capacity at every single elementary school in two years by the time this new elementary school opens," said Madison City Schools Superintendent, Robby Parker.

Site prep will begin in the near future. Construction is set to begin next year, and the new elementary school is set to open in the fall of 2021.

"We're very excited. This is moving very quickly and the community can see dirt moving here in the next couple of weeks. We feel confident that by November 1st, dirt will be moving," said Parker.

The school district also plans to open a new middle school in the fall of 2022.

Parker says there's no name for the school yet. Ultimately that decision is up to the board of education, but Parker expects to involve the community in some sort of naming contest in the near future.