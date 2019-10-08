× Huntsville man wanted for weekend murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said they are looking nationwide for a man who killed a man in a weekend shooting.

Patrick Lee Terry, 47, is wanted for the murder of Anthony Fairley early Sunday morning.

Fairley, 28, was found shot on Seminole Drive around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Fairley and Terry knew each other and had some type of dispute prior to the shooting, police said.

Terry was last seen driving a 2007 black Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 8800BB.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Huntsville police.