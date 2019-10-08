Huntsville gospel radio station uses milk and cookies to connect with community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When it comes to community outreach, one Huntsville gospel radio station is making it its mission to meet the people where they are.

WHNT News 19 photojournalist, Jeremy Jackson, visited the WDJL studio to meet the faces behind the voices and their sweet incentive.

WDJL radio has been in operation for 25 years and Dorothy Sandifer has been the owner and CEO for 11 of those. In that time, she has always had a passion for community outreach. "We do so many things, so many programs that we have here for the community," says Sandifer.

One of those programs is an afternoon of free milk and cookies on the first Friday of each month at 3 p.m. It's a simple gesture of kindness that Sandifer says, makes a difference. Sandifer adds, "There are so many things going on today, community needs to connect. We need to unite and come together and work together and help one another. And we're hoping that the community will come out and fellowship with us."

Sandifer says fewer people have visited for milk and cookies over summer but is hopeful for higher numbers as the holidays approach. Gary Taylor, WDJL's afternoon DJ, says visitors can look forward to egg nog on the first Friday in November.

In addition to free cookie and milk Fridays, WDJL hosts other community programs like daily morning prayer from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., testimonies and praise every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Community Corner, a discussion of Tennessee Valley issues, every Friday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

WDJL is located at 7226 Stringfield Road in Huntsville. They can be reached (256) 852-1223.