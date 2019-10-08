Huntsville Botanical Garden hosts kids of all ages for Hamburgers and Hayrides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Kids of all ages turned out at the Huntsville Botanical Garden for Hamburgers and Hayrides on Tuesday.

The event kicked off with lunch for the guests, then they took a hayride to the back of the garden. In the back of the garden, the guests got to go through a corn maze.

Marketing Manager Katherine MacGilvray said the event was so successful last year, the botanical garden decided to do it again.

"This is actually an event that we started for the first time last year and it was hugely popular we always try to have several things planned during fall break."

MacGilvray said it takes a dedicated group of volunteers to make events like this possible.

"We rely so much on our fabulous volunteers throughout the garden and we sent out a request to drive people around today and people singed up so that’s who’s handling that."

All those kids got something out of the event.

One enjoyed spending time with her family. Another said she enjoyed the weather, saying it was "nice. It wasn't too hot, wasn't too cold."

And one parent agreed, saying she thought, "it was a great event for the kids."

If you couldn't make it to the event Tuesday, there are several other activities planned throughout the rest of the month.

Throughout the remainder of fall break, there will be crafts every day from 12-1 p.m., with the Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine bringing several raptors for two shows.

Those shows will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, with tickets costing just $2 in addition to regular admission for the Botanical Garden.

The annual Scarecrow Trail will also run through the end of the month, with over 40 scarecrows on display, along with hayrides on the weekends, a pumpkin art display, the corn maze, and hay bale art.