Gov. Ivey awards over $386,000 to Community Action agencies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $386,250 to support a network of 20 Community Action Agencies across the state that assist Alabamians by providing programs to reduce and eliminate poverty.

Chief Financial Officer for Community Action within Huntsville, Madison County, and Limestone County, Ronnie White, says they were told the local agency would recieve approximately $19,000, which is more than they have ever received.

White says the Huntsville, Madison County, Limestone County Community Action Partnership helps around 7,000 - 10,000 households, so the money is much-needed.

"This particular funding will help us to pay some of our administrative costs as well as provide some of these direct services that if we didn't have the money, we wouldn't be able to provide," says White.

The funds will go to services such as utility assistance, rental assistance, and housing counseling for those in the area. The agencies offer a variety of educational and assistance programs including job training and education opportunities, access to better nutrition and help with financial management and credit counseling. White says Community Action does what it can to try and fight poverty.

"Our mission is to provide assistance to low-income individuals and families to help move them to the point of self-sufficiency. We are trying to do what we can to fight poverty."

“Community Action agencies provide important assistance for low-income residents working to establish or restore solid footing so they can be successful in life,” Gov. Ivey said. “These agencies work to further the goal of reducing and eliminating poverty by helping families create better situations for themselves.”

There are eight community service office available across Limestone and Madison counties to help any family or individual in need.

"When people come to us, we assess their whole situation and we can refer them to other agencies that are in our service area that can help meet their needs when we can't," says White. "So it's not just about what we can do, it's about what the whole community can do for them."

The funding – administered by Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs – comes from money appropriated to the association by the Legislature through the General Fund budget.