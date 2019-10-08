Former volunteer fire chief charged with theft of Georgia Moutain VFD funds

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A former volunteer fire chief is charged with stealing funds from the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a few weeks ago when Georgia Mountain VFD board members discovered missing funds.

Investigators discovered over $5,000 was missing. Authorities arrested Jason H. Edmonds and charged him with first-degree property theft and illegal use of a credit/debit card. Edmonds bond was set at $30,0000.

