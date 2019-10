× Fire crews put out kitchen fire at nursing home in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – A small fire broke out in the kitchen at Madison Manor nursing home Tuesday night.

Madison Fire and Rescue officials say that the nursing staff and the home’s sprinkler system played a big part in keeping the fire from spreading before firefighters could arrive.

None of the 72 residents of the home were displaced or injured.

HEMSI emergency crews treated one woman who is not a resident at the scene.