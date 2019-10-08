Enjoy boos and brews at the Nightmare on Church Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’ve got it, ‘haunt’ it at the biggest 21+ Halloween party in Huntsville!

The Nightmare on Church Street is returning to downtown Huntsville for a ghoulishly good time on Friday, November 1st. This ‘spooktacular’ event hosted by Huntsville Young Professional will be at the Roundhouse on Monroe Street in Huntsville.

Attendees can eat, drink, and be scary with live music performed by Top Tier Band, a cash bar, ‘fangtastic’ decorations, and tons of costumed friends from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Attendees must be 21 or older.

General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $65.

VIP ticket holders will have early event access, free happy hour from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., premium parking, catering sponsored by Taco Mama, premium seating, and restrooms.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.