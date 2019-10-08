× Dynetics opens new aerospace plant in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Dynetics opened its new Aerospace Structures Complex in Decatur Tuesday.

The facility is to help bring support for the development of structural qualification testing of large aerospace structures.

The complex has three centers: Test Stand 1, Test Control Center and the Hardware Integration Facility.

Dynetics will build the NASA Space Launch System’s Universal Stage Adapter at this location. The facility also will do structural testing for the Department of Defense, NASA and commercial customers.

Construction on the facility started in August 2017.