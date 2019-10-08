× Community Action Partnership looks for Community Services Specialist

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Community Action Partnership for Huntsville, Madison County, and Limestone County is hiring a Community Services Specialist.

The position would provide direct services to the low-income community through various programs offered at Community Action.

The Community Action Director of Programs, YaShika Ray says the perfect candidate is someone who is passionate about his or her community.

“Perfect candidate — love for the community, community organizer, someone who is organized but someone who’s familiar with resources and is willing to be a go-getter and go out and help us get more resources and just be an asset to our agency as we provide to our community.”

If applying for the position, you must possess:

Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Sociology, or Social Counseling or related area

Must have three years’ experience in community services

The ability to effectively communicate with persons of diverse backgrounds without regard to race, creed, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, or non-disqualifying disabilities

Strong verbal, written, and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines, organize, manage and control high volume workflow

Must be computer literate

Must possess a valid driver’s license

A complete position description and an application may be picked up at the office at 3516 Stringfield Road, Huntsville, AL 35810 or on the website: www.caa-htsval.org.