× Alabama A&M Athletics Hall of Fame 2019 class of inductees announced

HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama A&M Athletics Hall of Fame is inducting eight new members into the Hall of Fame.

The 2019 class is highlighted by four former NFL players, a former Alabama A&M administrator, one of the university’s most-successful coaches, a student-athlete who was a trailblazer for females in college athletics and a student-athlete who was part of multiple conference titles.

The inductees entering the Hall of Fame with the 2019 class are Robert Mathis, Kendrick Rogers, Betty Kelly-Austin, Melody Dawson, Terry Batts, Valerie Hervey, James Martin and Hali Andrew Robinson.

Longtime Alabama A&M photographer Sidney Jackson is also being recognized by the Hall of Fame Advisory Board as a special contributor.

“We are excited to bring back the Alabama A&M Athletics Hall of Fame with a great class of inductees,” said Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks, who serves as Chairperson of the Athletics Hall of Fame Advisory Board.

The 2019 class of inductees will enter the Alabama A&M Athletics Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 during the Hall of Fame Banquet, which is being held on campus at the Knight Center. The banquet is part of the Hall of Fame weekend, which concludes on Nov. 9 when the Alabama A&M football team hosts Jackson State University at Louis Crews Stadium.

Individual tickets for the banquet are $40, while tables can be purchased for $500. Tickets can be purchased at the Alabama A&M ticket office, which is located on campus at Louis Crews Stadium.

“Alabama A&M Athletics is steeped in history and tradition,” Hicks said. “As we continue to build the Hall of Fame, we are honored to have a group as distinguished as this to enter the Hall of Fame with the 2019 Class. Their enshrinement represents the impact these individuals made during their time at Alabama A&M University, as well as how they represented the University following their time here on ‘The Hill.’”