× 95,000 units of resistance bands recalled due to injury hazard

Fit For Life is recalling its Spri Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands due to an injury hazard.

The rubber resistance bands can separate from the handle and strike people.

About 95,000 of them were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from Aug. 2018 through July 2019 for about $10.

This recall involves SPRI ultra heavy resistance tubes or bands used for exercising. They are black with nylon webbing and have SPRI printed on the handles in white. Some units have KN08/18, KN09/18 or KN10/18 printed on the handle. Model number 02-71669 is printed on the bottom of the packaging.

There have been 10 reported incidents resulting in injuries.

Consumers should stop using the recalled product and contact Fit For Life at 800-222-7774 for a refund.