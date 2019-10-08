7 hurt in wreck involving Huntsville city bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several people were hurt in a wreck Tuesday afternoon involving a city bus.

The bus and an SUV collided near the intersection of Patton Road and Foster Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Police said it appeared the SUV rear-ended the bus.

Seven people were taken to the hospital after the wreck. HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said the driver of the SUV and six people on the bus, including the driver, were taken.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Webster said.

Huntsville police are investigating the wreck to determine who's at fault.