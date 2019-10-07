Volunteer with the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - October 7 is World Habitat Day and Habitat for Humanity is using it as a way to share their mission and help more people.

Since 1976 Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 22 million people around the world build or improve the place they call home. You don't have to go far to see the impact of Habitat for Humanity because they are working right here in the local community.

Last year the Madison County branch built six new homes. This year they are working on building an entire subdivision. They said the impact goes beyond just helping one family.

"It's a domino effect for our community because when you have happy families, happy home, and adequate shelter it, in turn, makes a difference in the community overall," said Trish Hardric with the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for more volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved they have their next volunteer orientation on October 12.