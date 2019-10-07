Penn’s Hamburgers on track to open new restaurant in Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - C.F. Penn Hamburgers has been in business for more than 92 years. But up until last April, Penn's has been closed after a storm caused extensive damage to their building.

The restaurant was located on Moulton Street and was demolished in January.

However, there is some good news. Penn Hamburgers is on schedule to re-open at a new location at the end of October.

Renovations are currently underway at their new Sixth Avenue location. The small soon-to-be hamburger shop is starting to take shape as construction crews get closer to their rough deadline.

Decatur residents we talked to are not surprised to see Penn's making a come back.

"I think it is good. A lot of people went there. You know, If you know it and have an acquired taste for a Penn's hamburger, you know you like to go there," said Donald Stover, a lifelong Decatur resident.

Restaurant ownership says they would like to open before Thanksgiving at the latest.