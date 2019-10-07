Part of Highway 40 in Jackson County closed due to two-vehicle wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck at Highway 40 and County Road 273 in the Dutton area has closed the road Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured and one was taken to Highlands Hospital.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said traffic is being rerouted through Section on Highway 35.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

WHNT News 19 is working to bring you the most up to date information both on-air and online.