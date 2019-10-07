October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, support the cause at one of these many local events
Huntsville, Ala. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Crisis Services of North Alabama is supporting a number of events.
The goal is to help people recognize domestic violence, talk about it, and get help for it – while also empowering survivors and remembering those who have lost their lives to it.
If you are in need of help, please call the 24/7 HELPline at 256-716-1000.
If you’d like to help, Crisis Services of North Alabama is always in need of volunteers. More information can be found at csna.org
Here are some of the events planned for the rest of the month:
October 15
Jackson County Candlelight Vigil
6:00pm
Courthouse Gazebo, Downtown Scottsboro
Sponsored by the Jackson County Coalition Against Domestic Violence
October 16
Morgan County Candlelight Vigil
12:00pm
Morgan County Courthouse, Decatur
Sponsored by the Morgan County Task Force Against Domestic Violence
October 16
“Kiss A Cop” Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Madison, Morgan, Jackson and Limestone Counties and
Redstone Arsenal
October 19
Domestic Violence Walk-A-Thon
8:00am-12:00pm
Richard Showers Center Walking Track
4600 Blue Spring Rd NW, Huntsville
Sponsored by Mizpah Chapter No. 37 Order of Eastern Star & Evening Star Lodge No. 6F
October 24
Madison County Candlelight Vigil
6:00pm
Oakwood University
Bradford Cleveland Brooks Leadership Building
October 26
Jackson County Pets Against Violence Walk
9:00am
Downtown on the Square, Scottsboro
Sponsored by Jackson County Coalition Against Domestic Violence