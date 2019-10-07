× October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, support the cause at one of these many local events

Huntsville, Ala. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Crisis Services of North Alabama is supporting a number of events.

The goal is to help people recognize domestic violence, talk about it, and get help for it – while also empowering survivors and remembering those who have lost their lives to it.

If you are in need of help, please call the 24/7 HELPline at 256-716-1000.

If you’d like to help, Crisis Services of North Alabama is always in need of volunteers. More information can be found at csna.org

Here are some of the events planned for the rest of the month:

October 15

Jackson County Candlelight Vigil

6:00pm

Courthouse Gazebo, Downtown Scottsboro

Sponsored by the Jackson County Coalition Against Domestic Violence

October 16

Morgan County Candlelight Vigil

12:00pm

Morgan County Courthouse, Decatur

Sponsored by the Morgan County Task Force Against Domestic Violence

October 16

“Kiss A Cop” Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Madison, Morgan, Jackson and Limestone Counties and

Redstone Arsenal

October 19

Domestic Violence Walk-A-Thon

8:00am-12:00pm

Richard Showers Center Walking Track

4600 Blue Spring Rd NW, Huntsville

Sponsored by Mizpah Chapter No. 37 Order of Eastern Star & Evening Star Lodge No. 6F

October 24

Madison County Candlelight Vigil

6:00pm

Oakwood University

Bradford Cleveland Brooks Leadership Building

October 26

Jackson County Pets Against Violence Walk

9:00am

Downtown on the Square, Scottsboro

Sponsored by Jackson County Coalition Against Domestic Violence