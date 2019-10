× Nashville PD looking for murder suspect

NASHVILLE, TN. – Officers in Nashville are looking for Jermaine Agee, 38.

According to police, Agee is a murder suspect wanted in the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her 13-year-old son. Police say he also critically wounded her 16-year-old daughter on Sonoma Trace.

Her Volkswagen Jetta was recovered at 1111 Bell Road, according to the report.

If you have any information or see him, call 615-862-8600.