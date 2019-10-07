Nashville film festival turns 50, gets bigger footprint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Film Festival turns 50 this year with a new director who is expanding its footprint.

WPLN-FM reports that the festival directed by Jason Padgitt now includes city events every night as well as a new festival hub away from the multiplex where the movies are shown. Events range from house parties for VIP badge holders to big public celebrations, like one for a Chuck Berry documentary’s world premiere.

New film programming manager Lauren Ponto says she maintained the festival’s eclectic mix of foreign titles and independent American films. She’s also showcasing more local talent, including K.D. Amond, director of “Five Women in the End.” It’s an apocalyptic thriller about a girls’ night gone wrong making its world premiere in the Tennessee First Competition.

The festival runs through Saturday.

