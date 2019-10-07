× Muscle Shoals teacher placed on administrative leave

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A Muscle Shoals baseball coach and science teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Muscle Shoals Schools Superintendent Brian Lindsey said the decision was made Friday to place Josh LouAllen on leave.

Lindsey says information was brought to the attention of high school officials late last week and after an investigation, LouAllen was placed on leave.

School district leaders will not say what led to the investigation. Lindsey did say the information brought against LouAllen was not criminal.

As for his future, a recommendation to the school board will be made Nov. 18.