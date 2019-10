× Man killed in weekend shooting on Seminole Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Seminole Drive early Sunday morning.

According to police, Anthony Fairley, 28, was found around 12:30 a.m. Sunday outside a building on Seminole Drive near Binford Drive. Fairley was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are still gathering information about the shooting and no arrests have been made.