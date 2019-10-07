Madison police searching for credit card theft suspects

MADISON, Ala. – Police are looking for several people who they said are involved in stealing credit cards.

The Madison Police Department posted pictures online Monday of several people at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard. The suspects used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of electronics and gift cards, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 256-772-5610 or email tellmpd@madisonal.gov.

