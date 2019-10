MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department needs help identifying people using stolen credit cards.

Police said the people used the stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars of electronics and gift cards at a Walmart in Madison.

The thefts happened in July and Septemeber.

If you can identify any of the people, call Detective Adam Beasley at 256-722-7190 or send an email to tellmpd@madisonal.gov.

