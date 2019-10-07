Let It Rain! Finally Some Much Needed Rain For the TN Valley!

It rained and rained hard across the Tennessee Valley on Monday morning. Some areas received over an inch and more rain showers and storms are possible through the day. Here are some of the rain totals as of 8am Monday morning. We’ll be adding to these as well!

We haven’t seen rain like this since August. Some spots saw more rain in 90 minutes than the entire month of September. Let that sink in! Even better, check out the months of September and October. Today, Monday, is only the sixth day of measurable rain in the last 37 days. Our total is at .33″ not including what fell today.

Today is the only true chance of rain this week across the Tennessee Valley. Drier air filters in Monday night into Tuesday. Expect a drier and warmer forecast the rest of this week. A few showers are possible Friday, but it won’t be like anything we saw on Monday. Drier and cooler air returns over the weekend. We could be in the 40s for lows Sunday morning.

This rain won’t get us out of the drought, but we’ll take what we can get! October historically is the driest month of the year. November and December transition quickly to the wet season again.

WHNT News 19 Weather