× Huntsville Police seeks public comment as part of accreditation process

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As part of a program to verify Huntsville Police meets professional standards under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), Huntsville Police is hosting a public information session on Tuesday, October 29.

The session will be held at the Huntsville City Council Chambers on Fountain Circle and starts at 6 p.m.

The public and HPD employees can also submit phone or written comments as well.

Phone comments can be given by calling (256) 427-7230 between 1 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. Written comments can be sent to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155. Those comments can also be emailed to calea@calea.org with “Huntsville Police Department” in the subject line.

Phone comments and public appearances are limited to 10 minutes and must be related to the agency’s ability to comply with accreditation standards.

Those standards include:

Comprehensive and uniform written directives that clearly define authority, performance, and responsibilities

Reports and analyses to make fact-based and informed management decisions

Preparedness to address natural or man-made critical incidents

Community relationship-building and maintenance

Independent review by subject matter experts

Continuous pursuit of excellence through annual reviews and other assessment measures