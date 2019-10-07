× Huntsville police investigating shooting at Microtel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting at the Microtel on Highway 72.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the hotel located on Highway 72 just east of Chapman Mountain.

Huntsville police said one person was shot in the leg and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Police said they had a suspect they were looking for but had not made any arrests. The suspect and victim were not believed to have known each other, they said.