Huntsville police investigating shooting at Microtel

Posted 5:51 pm, October 7, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting at the Microtel on Highway 72.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the hotel located on Highway 72 just east of Chapman Mountain.

Huntsville police said one person was shot in the leg and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Police said they had a suspect they were looking for but had not made any arrests. The suspect and victim were not believed to have known each other, they said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.