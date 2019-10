× Hartselle police looking for Gamestop robber

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who robbed the Hartselle GameStop Monday afternoon.

Police said a masked man robbed the store located on Highway 31 at about 3:30 p.m. The man was wearing a mask and hood, they said.

The man was driving a dark-colored Honda, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Lt. McDearmond at 256-751-4917.