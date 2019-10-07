× Decatur man arrested on theft, burglary charges

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have arrested a Decatur man suspected of stealing two vehicles within a year.

Decatur Police say that Charles Edward Smith Jr. was arrested on October 4th with two counts of theft of property in the first degree and two counts of burglary in the third degree.

On September 26, 2018, a business owner in Decatur reported a burglary of a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette. Police say Smith was developed as a suspect.

In 2019, on June 4th, a business owner in Decatur reported that a 2005 Mercedes-Benz S430 was stolen. Police say Smith was also developed as a suspect during the investigation.

Smith was discovered to be incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail for a probation violation.

The bond for the additional charges was $15,000.00.

Due to Smith’s probation violation, Smith is being held without bond.