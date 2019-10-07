× Collinsville man arrested after 2-year-old found on roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man was arrested Saturday night after authorities said his 2-year-old son was found alone on a county road.

Dustin Smith, 31, of Collinsville, was arrested on numerous drug charges.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found around 9 p.m. on County Road 12 south of Collinsville. First responders said they were unable to find the child’s parent.

Deputies arrived and continued looking for a parent until they said Smith came out of a field nearby. Smith had marijuana and Xanax pills on him when he showed up, deputies said.

Smith was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a child in need of supervision. Deputies said he could face more charges.

The child was placed in the custody of a relative and Smith was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center. He was still in jail as of Monday evening without a bond set.