× Boaz Police Chief says department receives no benefit from National Police Association letter

BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz Police is advising the public to be aware of a letter being sent to residents in the city.

Police Chief Josh Gaskin posted a picture of the letter to Facebook, which requests donations to the National Police Association.

In the post, Gaskin expressed concern, saying the letter would “lead many to think that the Boaz Police Department is receiving some benefit from this.”

Gaskin reiterated Boaz Police is not receiving any benefits from the organization and further stated he called the organization’s phone number, which was an answering machine.

Gaskin said residents are free to decide if they want to give their money, but wanted to let residents know Boaz Police is not affiliated with the organization.