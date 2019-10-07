× Best Buy is hiring for the holidays, hosting job fairs

The largest tech retailer in the country announced they’re hiring for the holiday season.

Best Buy is hiring thousands of people to work in stores for the holiday season. The company will host hiring fairs at all Best Buy stores on October 10th and 11th from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Best Buy says they offer a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility, and an employee discount.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can RSVP online for an interview by clicking here.

For a list of all Best Buy stores, visit BestBuy.com.