Week six provided impressive plays from high school football players

High school football players across the Tennessee Valley continued to make impressive plays during week six, making it even tougher to pick our top five plays of the week.

Play number five comes from our HomeTown Lenders Game of the Week. Sparkman's Nick Sawyer keeps it on the ground, and he's got some speed. He weaves through the Austin defense taking it 55 yards untouched for the score. Sawyer would pass for the go-ahead touchdown as well in this one as Sparkman beats Austin 24-21 to stay undefeated on the year.

Play number four goes out to Lauderdale County taking on Clements. The Colts are on their own 5-yard line, Jairrice Pryor on the handoff, and he is shot out of a cannon. Pryor goes down the sideline 95 yards to score and tie up the game. The Colts would lose this one to Lauderdale County, but Pryor comes away with a top play.

Play number three comes from Madison Academy facing Guntersville. Avery Seaton airs it out, and look at Timothy Spurlock with the grown man catch. That flips the field for the Mustangs. Madison Academy gets the 44-37 win.

Play number two goes to Fort Payne facing Lee. John David Blalock back to pass. He lets it fly and look at the over the shoulder catch by Matthew Shaddix. He takes it in for the touchdown. Fort Payne gets the 42-0 win against Lee.

Play number one is snagged by James Clemens hosting Gadsden City. Time ticking down in the second quarter, Dylan Blackburn on the handoff and pitches it back to Connor Cantrell. He hits Tyrik Walker in stride. The flea-flicker run to perfection. Wade Waldrop and his coaching staff going into the bag of tricks and it pays off there. James Clemens gets the 62-7 win and this week's top play.