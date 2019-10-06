Tennessee Riverkeeper’s David Whiteside says river health includes creeks

You’ve heard of Tennessee Riverkeeper. WHNT News 19 has interviewed David Whiteside from the environmental group multiple times.

Most of the interviews have been about our investigative reports into industrial chemicals being released into the Tennessee River in Decatur.

Riverkeeper isn’t just about that. Whiteside said it’s involved with the entire Tennessee River watershed.

“The River itself is only as clean as its tributaries. Some of the tributaries are massive rivers themselves and are sources of drinking water for the people of Alabama or Tennesse as well. So we advocate for the creeks and the lakers and the river itself, because we know the river is only as clean as the tributaries that feed it.”

You can watch our entire interview with Whiteside below: