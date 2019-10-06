One person killed in motorcycle wreck in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – One person has died following a motorcycle wreck in Hazel Green on Sunday.

Authorities said one motorcycle and one pickup truck were involved in the crash that happened at the intersection of Bobo Section Road and Cornell Road.

Officials said the four people inside the pickup truck were not injured.

Hazel Green Fire and ALEA Troopers are on scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on scene and is working to bring you the most up to date information both on-air and online.