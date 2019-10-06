Madison teen killed in single-vehicle wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison teen died following a single-vehicle crash at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

Trooper Curtis Summerville said a 17-year-old was killed when the 2012 Ford Focus she was a passenger in left the road on U.S. 72 west of Huntsville, hit a culvert and overturned.

Authorities said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to authorities.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

