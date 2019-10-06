× Consumers report a pattern of complaints for online retailer Bynsave

Following an investigation of numerous complaints, BBB Serving Metropolitan New York is issuing a consumer alert about a pattern of complaints regarding online seller Bynsave that claims to operate out of Franklin Square, NY.

Between December 2018 and September 2019, BBB Metro New York received 31 complaints, 16 one-star reviews, and 8 BBB Scam Tracker reports about Bynsave. No reviews have more than one star, and several say, “I’d give it 0 if I could!”

“Buyers report that they pay for simple, useful objects—knee braces, ice scrapers, rolls of tape—then lose their money and get nothing,” explains Claire Rosenzweig, President and CEO of BBB Serving Metropolitan New York. “According to these consumer reports, Bynsave is not delivering what they promise.”

Consumers consistently alleged that the site accepted payment up front for orders that never arrived, and that they were unable to contact the company by phone or email with requests for shipping updates or refunds. One consumer even reported cancelling an order payment within an hour and still being charged.

As of October 2, the company website was still live at bynsaveshop.com and bynsavestore.com. Dozens of pending complaints from 23 U.S. states, including Alabama, are still open against the company, indicating that the alleged scheme is still active.

The BBB Metro New York displays an “F” rating for Bynsave. Reasons for the rating include concerns with the company’s operations and its failure to address complaints submitted against it.

BBB offers these tips for hassle-free online shopping:

Research before you buy. Check out a company’s profile first at bbb.org to see the company’s BBB rating, complaint history, customer reviews and more.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org