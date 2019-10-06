× Authorities search for escaped inmate in Wilcox County

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Camden Work Release Center in Camden.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says that Austin Patrick Hall, 24, escaped around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency or call the AL Dept. of Corrections at 1 (800) 831-8825.

Hall is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 180 lbs, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing state issue white prison clothes.

Hall was sentenced to almost ten years in June of 2018 for theft of property in Coosa County.