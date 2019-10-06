A Few Strong Storms Possible In NW AL Today; Widespread Rain Monday.

A strong storm or two possible today: The Storm Prediction Center has places far Northwest Alabama under a Marginal Risk for severe weather for storms that will develop late this afternoon and this evening.

That is the Storm Prediction Center’s lowest risk category. So, what does that mean?

It means for the Shoals region, one or two storms this afternoon or this evening could be strong, and might get close to severe limits (1″ hail, 58 mph winds). However, most storms won’t be severe.

As storms move southeast of the Shoals tonight, they will weaken and shouldn’t pose a severe threat, although some gusty winds and frequent lightning will remain possible.

More widespread rain Monday: Good news! Much needed rain is on the way Monday, and it won’t pose a severe weather risk! Additional rain is likely overnight tonight and into Monday across the Tennessee Valley.

While this won’t end our drought, it’s rain events like this that will make some strides towards getting back to normal.

Behind this rain comes some cooler, more fall like weather, too. Details on the cooldown on the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion page.