The Alabama Hispanic Association celebrates Hispanic heritage in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A celebration of Hispanic heritage happened Saturday at Big Spring Park in Huntsville.

The Alabama Hispanic Association brought community members together with music, food, and festivities.

Vendors displayed items to purchase that showed off their culture. Food trucks, a band, and DJ were just a few features in the park.

Organizers said as Huntsville grows and becomes a melting pot events that educate others on various cultures are crucial.

"You know, we have sometimes in the community, you form certain groups and it does take events like this to come together and meet each other and interact with each other. Otherwise in your daily lives, in your work sometimes you don't get those opportunities," said Alabama Hispanic Association President Briseida Ruelas.

Organizers hope to gain community support and grow this event for the following years.