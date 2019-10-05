Rain finally returned Saturday, more on the way Sunday

For the first time in weeks — if not months — heavy rain finally returned to north Alabama.

Cities located east of I-65 were the main recipients of Saturday’s rain, where nearly an inch fell in portions of Cullman and Madison Counties.

If your area missed out on rain, do not be dismayed: More rain is on the way for Sunday evening through Monday morning!

Clouds linger Sunday morning, cold front approaching late Sunday night

Saturday’s rain coupled with the additional humidity will result in cloudy conditions Sunday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s at sunrise.

Thermometers reached record high territory Saturday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to remain 10 degrees cooler Sunday as cloud cover continues to linger over the Tennessee Valley.

While a few isolated rain showers are possible early in the afternoon Sunday, the heaviest rain is expected well into the evening hours — and mainly in northwest Alabama.

Overnight into early Monday morning, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move south into northeast Alabama along a strong cold front.

Unlike previous frontal passages in the past several weeks, this cold front will have plenty of moisture ahead of it to produce heavy rainfall. Some areas will likely receive as much as 0.25″ to 1″ of rainfall, with locally heavy areas receiving as much as 1.5″ of rain. While heavy, this amount of rain would not be considered a “drought-buster”, but it would help significantly in replenishing soil moisture for fall crops as well as protecting forest areas from the potential of destructive wildfires.

Behind it, very cold air will surge into the Tennessee Valley — cold enough to finally erase away the upper 90 degree heat from the forecast and replace it with 70s and 80s instead. For additional information on this cool down, check the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion page.