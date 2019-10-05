Madison Street Festival celebrates 39th anniversary

Posted 7:45 pm, October 5, 2019, by

MADISON, Ala. - The Madison Street Festival celebrated its 39th anniversary Saturday.

People from across the region traveled the roads of the historic downtown Madison for the event.

Over 100 vendors were present this year, and one organizer said the event grows every year.

"It used to be important, I think, for the city of Madison but now so many people come from everywhere not just to attend the festival but we have vendors, artists, and food trucks," said organizer Brian Mayfield.

Committee members said the Madison Street Festival is ranked one of the top 20 fall festivals in the state.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.