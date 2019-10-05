Madison Street Festival celebrates 39th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Madison Street Festival celebrated its 39th anniversary Saturday.

People from across the region traveled the roads of the historic downtown Madison for the event.

Over 100 vendors were present this year, and one organizer said the event grows every year.

"It used to be important, I think, for the city of Madison but now so many people come from everywhere not just to attend the festival but we have vendors, artists, and food trucks," said organizer Brian Mayfield.

Committee members said the Madison Street Festival is ranked one of the top 20 fall festivals in the state.