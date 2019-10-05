Help CASA help Madison County seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - CASA is the Care Assurance System for the aging and homebound of Madison County. They are celebrating 40 years of serving our aging and homebound with the "Clays for CASA" event.

Clays for CASA is a fun clay shoot. It is scheduled for Friday, October 11 at Limestone Hunting Preserve. The funds raised by this event will be used to provide much needed direct services for our aging and homebound neighbors. CASA purchases all the materials and supplies that are used by volunteers to deliver our direct services. At the event, one person in each flight could win a Remington Versa Max Waterfowl Pro.

The concept of aging in place in its simplest form is growing older without having to move. It allows our local residents to remain as independent as they possibly can, regardless of their abilities, in homes that are safe and secure. That is the foundation of CASA’s Aging in Place program.

CASA’s Aging in Place program currently offers the following services:

Wheelchair Ramps

Minor Home Repairs

CASA Vegetable Garden

Grab bars and Handrails

Safety Net Health Care Services

Friendly Visiting

TEMP$ (Taking Energy Measures Personally = $avings)

Information and Referral

Weather Assistance (A/Cs, fans)

Telephone Reassurance

Transportation to Medical Appointments

Since 1979, CASA of Madison County’s mission has been "to provide the needed services to aging and homebound (wheelchair or bed-bound) individuals that allow them to remain at home and age in place." CASA defines "Aging" as those 60 years or older, and there is no age restriction for those who are homebound. All of the services are provided at no cost to the client. CASA receives no reimbursement from government entitlement programs or insurance providers. Coordinated by CASA staff, 2,721 volunteers helped support the delivery of direct services to our clients this past year. In the fiscal year 2018-2019, CASA’s Aging in Place program provided direct services to 2,635 clients, spouses, and caregivers.