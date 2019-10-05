Watch Live: CBS Sports presents (7) Auburn vs. (10) Florida

Alabama Democratic Party passes new rules at meeting, chair calls meeting illegitimate

Posted 1:45 pm, October 5, 2019, by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Democratic Party may soon have a new chair.

Our news partners at AL.com report new bylaws, adopted at a meeting Saturday, will set the stage for an election on Nov. 2.

However, current party chair Nancy Worley said the meeting would not be legitimate, setting her own meeting for Oct. 12.

Four DNC officials were present at Saturday’s meeting, and the national organization previously ordered the new bylaws along with new elections for chair and vice-chair.

For more information, visit AL.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.