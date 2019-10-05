× Alabama Democratic Party passes new rules at meeting, chair calls meeting illegitimate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Democratic Party may soon have a new chair.

Our news partners at AL.com report new bylaws, adopted at a meeting Saturday, will set the stage for an election on Nov. 2.

However, current party chair Nancy Worley said the meeting would not be legitimate, setting her own meeting for Oct. 12.

Four DNC officials were present at Saturday’s meeting, and the national organization previously ordered the new bylaws along with new elections for chair and vice-chair.

For more information, visit AL.com.