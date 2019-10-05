Alabama A&M celebrates homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M University got ready for the big homecoming game with a parade in downtown on Saturday.

Alumni, students, bands and dancers from all over the Tennessee Valley came out to support the Bulldogs before they took on the Texas Southern Tigers.

The large turnout showed just how supportive the Huntsville community really is.

"Those kinds of things being able to rally around both being able to participate in the parade and viewing the parade both really show the communal nature of Alabama A&M and the city of Huntsville," said Aniekan Ruffin with the Alabama A&M University Honors Program.

The homecoming celebration continues Saturday night with a concert at the Von Braun Center starting at 7 p.m.