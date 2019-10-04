× Woman gets 20 years for crash that killed son

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday morning for a wreck that killed her 5-year-old son.

Christina Marie Beck, 43, was convicted of reckless manslaughter in August. She was initially charged with reckless murder, but the jury found her guilty of the lesser charge.

The crash happened April 21, 2016, around 7 p.m. on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road near Tanner.

Investigators said Beck lost control and swerved into the path of another vehicle. The two vehicles collided on a two-lane bridge.