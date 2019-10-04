× UAB Medicine reports data breach of patient information

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – UAB Medicine said Friday that hackers may have been able to see almost 20,000 patients’ health information when they hacked into the hospital’s systems recently.

UAB Medicine said some employees were tricked into giving their usernames and passwords to hackers, who got into the payroll system and tried to divert employee payroll deposits into their own accounts. The attempts were not successful, UAB said.

While UAB said there was no evidence that hackers were looking for patient health information, the system said they could have seen “limited amounts” of information in the email accounts they accessed.

UAB Medicine said it was notifying 19,557 patients who had information exposed. Anyone whose Social Security number was vulnerable had already been notified, officials said.

Affected patients were encouraged to review their credit reports and insurance statements for suspicious activity. The system also is offering a year of free credit monitoring and reporting services to patients.

Patients who have questions can call 877-594-0950.